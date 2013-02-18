'Hackers welcome!' You won't hear that too often.

© Ouya

One of the most successful campaigns on Kickstarter has to be that for the Ouya gaming console.

Hackers welcome.

Specifications:

Tegra3 quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB of internal flash storage

HDMI connection to the TV, with support for up to 1080p HD

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth LE 4.0

USB 2.0 (one)

Wireless controller with standard controls (two analog sticks, d-pad, eight action buttons, a system button), a touchpad

Android 4.0

ETHERNET!

The USD 99 gaming console could be a real challenger for all the heavy-weights of the industry. With Sony rumoured to present a new Playstation this week and a lot of other commotion going on, a little game-changer might just be the thing needed.The gadget opens with standard screws. Hardware hackers can create their own peripherals and connect via USB or Bluetooth. The PCB is designed to be hacked (with clearly documented test points). More over: rooting won't void your warranty.The current Ouya is going out to Kickstarter supporters in March.All images