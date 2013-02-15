© beisea dreamstime.com

WiLAN and Espial enter partnership

Espial Group Inc. and WiLAN have entered into an agreement that will see WiLAN assist Espial in licensing certain of Espial's patents related to video-over-IP technology.

"Espial is a pioneer in delivery and distribution of video-over-IP networks. We have invested significantly in innovation and developed a deep intellectual property portfolio," said Jaison Dolvane, President & CEO, Espial. "We believe our patents are core to our products, which have been commercially deployed in many countries since the early 2000s, and are quite valuable to the advancement of the video-over-IP industry."



Added Dolvane, "WiLAN's proven track record makes WiLAN the right partner to lead the licensing of our patented technologies. We are excited for the opportunity to work with WiLAN."



"We believe Espial has important patented inventions in the growing video-over-IP market," said Jim Skippen, President & CEO, WiLAN. "This partnership brings together two companies with a breadth of experience developing and licensing digital TV technology and we will work to develop a licensing program beneficial to both companies."



WiLAN's subsidiary Gladios IP will assume day-to-day responsibility for developing programs aimed at licensing Espial's patents. Under the terms of the agreement, Espial and WiLAN will share the net revenues generated. All other terms of the agreement are confidential.