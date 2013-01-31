Inside the Nikon D5200 DSLR – Toshiba found!

© chipworks

The good people at Chipworks have decided to look inside a Nikon D5200 DSLR and found - Toshiba inside.

24.1 MP CMOS Image Sensor

APS-C

Nikon EXPEED 3 Sensor

1080p at 30 fps and 5 fps burst

Rohm Semiconductor also registered a few design wins with the camera.

Toshiba TMP19A44f Microprocessor

Wolfson WM8946E Audio Codec

Spansion S29GL256S90D 256 Mbit NOR Flash

Rohm Semiconductor BU9795 LCD Driver

Rohm Semiconductor BU9798KV LCD Driver

Rohm Semiconductor BD8965 DC-DC Regulator

Rohm Semiconductor BD65490 Driver

A new entrant into the APS-C game; with Toshiba winning the primary CIS socket in the Nikon D5200.

First things first; the key features of the premium consumer-level DSLR camera:When compared to the high level of integration on a single board that one finds in a typical smart phone a DSLR is a complex system of individual parts, states Chipworks. The big chip of note - at 8.7mm x 9.4mm - is Nikon EXPEED 3: a PoP configuration featuring Samsung K4B4G3146 4 Gb DDR3 DRAM on top.