Dialog invests in power management start-up

Dialog Semiconductor has announced a strategic equity investment into Arctic Sand Technologies, Inc.

Arctic Sand Technologies is an MIT spin-off commercialising an new approach to power conversion for multiple markets, including smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks and data centres.



The investment was part of a Series A funding round, with Dialog participating alongside other venture capital and strategic investors. The terms of Dialog's investment are not disclosed.



Dr Nadia Shalaby, CEO and Co-Founder, Arctic Sand Technologies, commented, 'We are very pleased to have attracted investment and support of Dialog, which already provides power management technology to some of the world's biggest smartphone and portable device vendors. This strategic investment will help us accelerate the commercialisation of our technology.'



Mark Tyndall, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Dialog Semiconductor, said, 'As part of our advanced technology development strategy, we support innovative start-up companies for emerging technologies. Arctic Sand's TIPS(TM) power management technology, together with their MIT relationship, perfectly complements our technology portfolio and Dialog's support of such technologies will help us maintain leadership at the forefront of power management innovation.'