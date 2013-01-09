© Nvidia Business | January 09, 2013
Audi to roll out NVIDIA Tegra visual computing module
The iAudi MIB modular infotainment system introduces a new powerful computing module, MMX, which is based on the NVIDIA Tegra Visual Computing Module (VCM).
The new MIB high-end system is currently available in Europe in the Audi A3. Beginning with major markets in Asia, the system will reach further regions this year and come to the United States and Canada by 2014.
The connected Audi MIB system powers Audi connect, which enables live updates of Google Earth imagery complete with Google Maps Street View 360 degree panoramas. It also facilitates the delivery of other online information, such as real-time gas prices, weather forecasts and points of interest search powered by Google Local Search.
"The start of production of the Tegra-based MIB infotainment system was a major milestone for Audi," said Mathias Halliger, head of architecture, MMI system at Audi. "The new modular approach allows us an independent evolution of automotive-cycle and consumer-electronics-cycle multimedia systems so that we can implement the latest and greatest innovations that allow the best possible customer experience with infotainment in the vehicle."
"NVIDIA's modular VCM approach lets companies like Audi quickly move from a Tegra 2 processor, to a Tegra 3 and beyond," said Taner Ozcelik, general manager of automotive, NVIDIA. "Never before has an automaker been able to deliver a new generation of consumer electronics technology within such a short time."
