EDA industry revenue increased 4.9% for 3Q/2012

The EDA Consortium (EDAC) Market Statistics Service (MSS) today announced that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 4.9 percent for Q3 2012 to $1619.9 million, compared to $1543.9 million in Q3 2011.