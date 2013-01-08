© daimy dreamstime.com Business | January 08, 2013
The Xiaomi Mi-2 Teardown
I know what you're thinking, “the what now?”. The Xiaomi Mi-2 is a new phone for the Chinese market and the first run sold out in under 3 minutes.
The company is a relative newcomer, but one that is intent on dominating its piece of the world with a combination of value pricing, great specifications, and just enough hot bits to catch the eye of a consumer.
Whats the difference from this phone and phones twice its price?
From the exterior shots the one can’t help but draw the obvious comparisons with a certain market-leading phone. At the same time the Chipworks guys admit that you can’t do all that much different with a large touch screen, but the rounded edges, the size and shape of the bezel, the sides, and the microphone port all feel a little familiar.
Xiaomi has gone a flashy route in a battery that is a little hard to spot at first glance. Look hard to find the orange rectangular thing at the right. This battery provides 7.4Wh so no loss there versus most other phones.
The touch screen control is an Atmel MXT336S – designed for screens up to 5.5″ with 336 nodes.
And the rest?
One of the first things to notice is that the board design is not the most modern, which results in kind of a bulky phone, 10.2 mm thick. And Qualcomm seems to be a major winner by providing the chipset solution:
Qualcomm MDM 8215 Baseband processor with PM8821 & PM8018 power management
Qualcomm WCN3660 WiFi SoC
Qualcomm WCD9310 Audio CODEC
Qualcomm WTR1605 HSPA+/CDMA2K/TDSCDMA/EDGE/GPSChip
Audience eS310B Audio Processor
Toshiba THGBM5G8A4J 32 GB NAND Flash
STMicroelectronics L3G4200D Gyroscope
Bosch C3H Accelerometer
Knowles S932 MEMS Microphone
AKM AK8963 Hall Effect Sensor (compass)
Texas Instruments TPA2015D1 Audio Amplifier
All of these suppliers are what one can usually find in most of the flagship phones on the market today.
You can find the entire teardown here
Whats the difference from this phone and phones twice its price?
From the exterior shots the one can’t help but draw the obvious comparisons with a certain market-leading phone. At the same time the Chipworks guys admit that you can’t do all that much different with a large touch screen, but the rounded edges, the size and shape of the bezel, the sides, and the microphone port all feel a little familiar.
Xiaomi has gone a flashy route in a battery that is a little hard to spot at first glance. Look hard to find the orange rectangular thing at the right. This battery provides 7.4Wh so no loss there versus most other phones.
The touch screen control is an Atmel MXT336S – designed for screens up to 5.5″ with 336 nodes.
And the rest?
One of the first things to notice is that the board design is not the most modern, which results in kind of a bulky phone, 10.2 mm thick. And Qualcomm seems to be a major winner by providing the chipset solution:
Qualcomm MDM 8215 Baseband processor with PM8821 & PM8018 power management
Qualcomm WCN3660 WiFi SoC
Qualcomm WCD9310 Audio CODEC
Qualcomm WTR1605 HSPA+/CDMA2K/TDSCDMA/EDGE/GPSChip
Audience eS310B Audio Processor
Toshiba THGBM5G8A4J 32 GB NAND Flash
STMicroelectronics L3G4200D Gyroscope
Bosch C3H Accelerometer
Knowles S932 MEMS Microphone
AKM AK8963 Hall Effect Sensor (compass)
Texas Instruments TPA2015D1 Audio Amplifier
All of these suppliers are what one can usually find in most of the flagship phones on the market today.
You can find the entire teardown here
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments