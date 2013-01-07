© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

ASUS partners with Leap Motion

Leap Motion has signed its first global OEM partnerships. ASUS will bundle the revolutionary Leap Motion controller with select new computers.

ASUS plans to bundle the Leap Motion controller with its upcoming premium All-in-One (AiO) PCs and high-end notebooks for global distribution.



"Our commitment to innovation and exceptional quality drive us to provide the best technology to our consumers," said Albert Wu, Desktop Division Senior Director at ASUSTek. "Leap Motion has developed an exciting technology that will truly enhance the experience our customers have with their ASUS devices, opening a world of opportunity for personal use and business, from entertainment to architecture to education. We're proud to be one of the first companies to partner with Leap Motion."



"As OEMs adopt 3-D motion control technology, they're spurring a rapid evolution in computer interface innovations and helping free the full power and potential of computing for consumers," said Leap Motion co-founder and CEO Michael Buckwald. "This historic partnership with ASUS is an important step in building global adoption of the new computing paradigm Leap Motion's technology offers. We're delighted that ASUS shares our outlook on the future of human/computer interaction."