No bonus for Apple CEO - conditions improve at Foxconn

Apple CEO Tim Cook's base salary got a boost this year. However, he received no bonuses (as he has in previous years), according to a report in PC Mag.

Cook, received a compensation of USD 4.2 million, which is well below his earnings in recent years. Cook's pay has gone through some drastic changes over the years: earning USD 59.1 million during 2010, whilst making the leap up to USD 378 million last year, the report continues.



At the same time, the New York Times reports about improved working conditions at Apple's biggest manufacturing partner Foxconn. The company has previously been on the receiving end of audible critisism and is now reported to have done roughly 280 of 360 changes that were recommended by the Fair Labor Association.