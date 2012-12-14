© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Samsung Austin Semiconductor to expand production and R&D

Samsung Austin Semiconductor LLC has announced that a USD 4 billion investment at its Austin, Texas, site is on schedule for production of mobile application processors within the second half of 2013.

The remodeled fabrication line will produce mobile application processors on 300mm wafers at the 28 nanometer process node. The new boost in production will occur within the second half of 2013 and is expected to alleviate the rapidly growing demand for application processors for mobile devices.



Along with new renovations from the fabrication front, Samsung’s local research branch, Samsung Austin Research Center, also grew its presence with about 200 engineers dedicated to design and development of the latest technologies for mobile application processors.



"Our ongoing, multi-billion dollar investments in Austin will expand our footprint as a comprehensive semiconductor hub and demonstrate our strong commitment to manufacturing, research and development in the United States," said Woosung Han, president of Samsung Austin Semiconductor.



Samsung's investment in Austin marks the largest foreign investment ever made in the state of Texas by far. The company's total investment in Samsung Austin Semiconductor since 1996 will reach USD 11 billion by year’s end and including the recently announced USD 4 billion investment, it will exceed USD 15 billion.



Samsung’s campus in Austin currently employs 2,500 direct employees.