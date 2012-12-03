© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Samsung selects Spreadtrum baseband for GPRS phones

Samsung E1282 and E1263 Trios to be shipped with Spreadtrum's SC6530 internationally

Spreadtrum Communications, Inc. (Spreadtrum), a fabless semiconductor provider in China, has announced that Samsung has started shipping Spreadtrum's 40nm 2.5G baseband, the SC6530, in its two feature phone models, Samsung E1282 (GT-E1282T) and E1263 Trios (GT-E1263B), for sale.



"The 2.5G design wins with Samsung demonstrate Spreadtrum's ability to meet Samsung's stringent quality and performance requirements with a cost-effective solution," said Dr. Leo Li, president and CEO of Spreadtrum Communications. "Feature phones continue to make up a significant portion of global handset shipments, especially to consumers in emerging markets. Samsung, recognized globally for its innovation and quality, is one of the world's largest suppliers of 2.5G handsets. Our ability to support them will help expand our business in this segment."



Spreadtrum also supplies Samsung with basebands supporting China's 3G TD-SCDMA standard for its flagship smartphones, the Samsung GALAXY S III, the Samsung GALAXY Note and the recently launched GALAXY Note II.



The SC6530 is the industry's first 2.5G baseband designed with 40nm CMOS process technology. The product integrates Spreadtrum's baseband and RF transceiver technology into a single-chip, simplifying design and reducing overall solution footprint.