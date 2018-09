First Apple computer sold for EUR 400'000

© Wikipedia Commons / Geni

It may seem a bit pricy for a computer sporting some 4 KB of memory (though in its defence it could be expanded to 8 or 48KB using 'upgrade cards'). But this monster was actually hand built by Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Specifications

And to compare: The newest Macbook air

The still working Apple-1 was auctioned off on November 24 for a truly impressive amount of money. It was actually hand-built by Steve Wozniak. However, it was his - now late - collegue Steve Jobs who came up with the idea that they should sell the computers. So, back in the mid 70s, they sold off Jobs' car and Wozniak's calculator to finance the project. About 200 were produced of Apples first personal computer, each containing some 60 chip on the motherboard (which was the actual computer). The user had to add a casing, power supply, video display and keyboard themself. The original price was set to USD 666.66.