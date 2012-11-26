© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

MIE Labs and JVD form working relationship

JVD has agreed to cooperate on several strategic levels with MIE Labs, based in Columbia, MD.

Under the terms of the agreement, JVD will have access to MIE Labs technical design resources, giving JVD a greater range of design skills from which to service its growing demand for Analog ASICs.



Access to the MIE Labs design resources not only gives JVD a physical presence on the East Coast, but also expands the company’s portfolio of design skills and capabilities.



“We look forward to working with the team at MIE Labs as they can now expand their portfolio offerings to include our San Jose based wafer probe facility,” said Mike VanDierendonck, JVD’s president. “We will also be managing their assembly and test requirements as those needs arise.”