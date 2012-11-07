© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Aegis Software acquires diplan GmbH and diplan Asia

Aegis has concluded the acquisition of diplan GmbH in Germany and diplan Asia based in Shanghai with operations in Singapore.

“diplan brought the electronics assembly market extraordinary software technologies a decade ahead of others. Their talented organization built strong distribution in Germany and Asia, and earned a large and enthusiastic installed base.” commented Aegis CEO Jason Spera. “We are truly excited to welcome our new colleagues to Aegis and look forward to bringing unprecedented software capability to the worldwide market as one company.”



Diplan’s founders, Drs Nolting and Schlüter, are becoming Directors of Aegis Europe and Aegis Asia. They are also joining a Management Council alongside Aegis’ CEO, Jason Spera and CTO, John Walls. The visionaries who created diplan’s success will bring that value to Aegis 2.0’s executive management.



“As founders of diplan, Dr. Schlüter and I wanted to ensure our staff and our products expand and prosper going into the future. We found we share a common vision and approach with the leadership of Aegis. We look forward to becoming part of Aegis’ executive staff and bringing diplan’s people, products and spirit of innovation to the Aegis group.”, commented Dr. Friedrich Nolting on the acquisition.