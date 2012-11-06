© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Vision Plasma Systems gets land grant in Brazil

Vision Plasma Systems received a land donation of 15 hectares from the Institute for the Development of Londrina, Brazil to be used as a dedicated manufacturing plant for the company's Arc Master I System.

The donation of land is one of the many key business incentives outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding presented to the company by Londrina's Mayor, and is recognized as the first major milestone achieved by Vision Plasma Systems to effectively accelerate the manufacturing schedule planning for the Arc Master I series systems in Brazil.



The land will be held by Vision Plasma Systems do Brasil and the manufacturing and assembly schedule is anticipated to achieve full rate production of 15 units per month by the first quarter of 2017.



Timothy P. Volk, CEO of Vision Plasma Systems, Inc., stated that "The donation of such a valuable piece of land, combined with the tax incentives from the city, state, and country, as well as the financing incentives already in place, speak volumes to how aggressively growth conscious the business climate in Brazil really is."