EBV adds Bridgelux

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has become a distributor for Bridgelux products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Bridgelux is bringing innovation to light by providing high power, energy-efficient and cost-effective LED solutions. Our customers will leverage Bridgelux's technology to replace traditional lamp and luminaire technologies with solid state products for the fast growing interior and exterior application areas such as street lights, track and downlights", said Slobodan Puljarevic, President and CEO of EBV Elektronik.



"Together, Bridgelux and EBV will benefit our customers by providing the infrastructure and resources required to help them bring to market the right products at the right time and at the right cost," said Jim Miller, chief sales and marketing officer for Bridgelux.