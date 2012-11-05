© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com Business | November 05, 2012
eSilicon and ARM sign multi-year IP agreement
ARM and eSilicon have signed a comprehensive multi-year licensing agreement for a broad portfolio of ARM intellectual property (IP).
This includes the high-performance, energy-efficient ARM Cortex processor and ARM Mali graphics processing unit (GPU) families, ARM CoreSight on-chip debug and trace IP, and hard macro implementations using ARM Artisan Physical IP.
"Our goal is to design an optimized, first-time-right chip for each of our customers and to meet their market timing demands," said Gino Skulick, eSilicon's vice president and general manager of ASIC Solutions. "Through this multi-year agreement, we will continue to provide our customers with access to high-quality, silicon-proven ARM IP. Together we help fabless semiconductor companies (FSCs) and OEMs quickly create highly differentiated products."
"The huge and diverse ARM ecosystem is key to enabling innovation throughout the industry. Collaborating with partners like eSilicon enables customers to reduce risk and time to market by incorporating ARM IP that has been proven in a wide range of products and across multiple process nodes," said Noel Hurley, ARM vice president, marketing and strategy, processor division. "ARM has been working with eSilicon since 2002 and we are delighted to expand that relationship with this multi-year agreement."
