Atmel powers Samsung gadgets

Atmel's maXTouch mXT224S controller is powering the touchscreen in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S III 'Mini' smartphone.

The new Galaxy S III 'Mini' offers a super AMOLED 4-inch WVGA display in an 800 x 480 resolution touchscreen powered by Atmel's maXTouch mXT224S controller. It also includes a dual-core processor running on Android's 4.1 Jelly Bean operating system and features a 5-megapixel camera.



"Samsung's new Galaxy S III 'Mini' is ideal for users that want a robust touchscreen in a traditional 4-inch screen," said Binay Bajaj, director of marketing, Atmel Corporation. "Samsung offers a full range of superior products with touchscreens ranging from 4 to 5.3 inches. We look forward to powering the touchscreens for more of Samsung's state-of-the-art devices with our maXTouch technologies."