© cumypah dreamstime.com

LG Electronics selects Uniquify's DDR Memory Subsystems IP

South-Korean electronics company LG Electronics selected Uniquify double data rate (DDR) memory controller subsystem IP for the design of a new consumer entertainment system.

LG chose Uniquify's DDR IP with patented, adaptive technology known as Self-Calibrating Logic (SCL) and Dynamic Self-Calibrating Logic (DSCL) to ensure product system reliability. The SCL/DSCL technology takes care of a wide range of operating conditions, and also evaluates and corrects system variations inherent in all products.



"LG considers system reliability to be the most important design aspect of a consumer entertainment system, making it a top priority" says Mr. Dae-Hyeop Ko, research fellow at LG Electronics. "We believe using Uniquify's patented DDR technology will be crucial in helping us achieve our goal."



"LG Electronics is a leader in consumer electronics and we're delighted that LG selected our IP," adds Josh Lee, Uniquify's chief executive officer. "We are committed to developing IP that goes beyond meeting just technical specs. We are solving real problems for our IP customers by improving their products' market competitiveness and customer satisfaction as LG Electronics is proving."