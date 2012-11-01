© alexan24 dreamstime.com Business | November 01, 2012
2HOct. NAND Flash contract prices grow by 7-12%
According to DRAMeXchange, as NAND Flash supply continues to tighten, and as demand momentum persists, 2HOct. contract prices have shown a growth of approximately 7-12%.
Under effective management, many supplying vendors are continuing to stick to supply control strategies as a means of maintaining stable price levels. While a conservative attitude towards the aftermarket prospects is displayed from both the supply and demand sides, replenishment momentum for smartphone and tablet PCs have proven to be a lot stronger than expected.
As such, TrendForce forecasts that the current wave of increasing NAND Flash prices will likely persist into November. Following 1HNov., the replenishment trend is likely to diminish on a gradual basis. Due to the reservations displayed towards 1Q13 demand, the demand and supply status within the market will likely undergo a number of adjustments.
Even though NAND Flash vendors are making the effort to maintain the supply-demand balance, with the abovementioned market trends, we believe that the NAND Flash prices following November will likely go on a major downtrend.
Demand Momentum for USB 3.0 Products to Warm Up Significantly
Starting next year, TrendForce predicts that the growth momentum for USB 3.0 Market will begin to increase due to the following reasons:
As such, TrendForce forecasts that the current wave of increasing NAND Flash prices will likely persist into November. Following 1HNov., the replenishment trend is likely to diminish on a gradual basis. Due to the reservations displayed towards 1Q13 demand, the demand and supply status within the market will likely undergo a number of adjustments.
Even though NAND Flash vendors are making the effort to maintain the supply-demand balance, with the abovementioned market trends, we believe that the NAND Flash prices following November will likely go on a major downtrend.
Demand Momentum for USB 3.0 Products to Warm Up Significantly
Starting next year, TrendForce predicts that the growth momentum for USB 3.0 Market will begin to increase due to the following reasons:
- In spite of the NAND Flash market’s restrained supply-demand status during 3Q12, after the replenishment peak period passes in November, manufacturers are likely to put an end to their supply tightening strategies. This would, in turn, allow for UFD manufacturers to receive a more steady supply of resources
- The Single-Chanel USB 3.0 controller IC entered into mass production phase during 2H12, and is expected to be released as early as during 1H13 (after undergoing various clients’ verifications). At the same time, with the number of USB 3.0 Controller ICs on the rise, USB 3.0’s costs and price will begin to decline, and reach within distance of USB2.0 Controller IC prices
- Following the increasing number of Ivy Bridge PC releases, technology associated with USB 3.0 supported Interface will become more mature. As such, USB3.0 is expected to experience major growth and momentum during 2013.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments