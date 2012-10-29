© corepics vof dreamstime.com Business | October 29, 2012
RFEL now member of Altera Design Service Network
RFEL is now a member of the recently-launched, Altera Design Service Network (DSN) of Altera-qualified design experts.
"With ever shortening product development times and increasing product complexity, customers need to be able to engage with design service providers with the relevant expertise," explained Michael Sharpless, Worldwide DSN Program Manager at Altera. "With RFEL's experience designing with Altera FPGA's, they are able to expedite customers' product development and time-to-market. We are delighted to support them as a new DSN member."
Dr Alex Kuhrt, RFEL's CEO, added, "We have been using Altera FPGAs for many years and so we know how to get the maximum performance from them from the minimum resources. Being a member of the DSN Program will ensure that we have access to the latest tools, development kits, product knowledge and roadmaps so that we can provide the best possible solutions for our customers."
RFEL reports a growing demand for FPGA-based solutions as they provide fast time to market as product spins are simply a question of loading the new code rather than reengineering masks. Most of its work is with military or homeland security where the production runs are too small for ASICs and therefore FPGAs are perfect for low volume, high performance solutions.
In addition, it is much harder to reverse engineer an FPGA-based solution making it ideal for security and Electronic Warfare applications. RFEL is used to working under ITAR obligations and to ISO9001 standards. DO254 compliance is also available if required.
