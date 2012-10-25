© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

New Marmalade SDK 6.1 supports the MIPS architecture

The new Marmalade Software Development Kit (SDK) 6.1 provides full support for the MIPS architecture.

"The Marmalade SDK 6.1 with MIPS support has the potential to expand the ever-growing mobile ecosystem for MIPS, and we are already seeing the results with popular games now available for MIPS-Based devices on Google Play," said Gideon Intrater, vice president of marketing, MIPS Technologies. "Given the quality and quantity of developers that use Marmalade, we look forward to seeing more great content become available for MIPS-Based devices in the coming months."



"Marmalade 6.1 gives developers the creative freedom to focus exclusively on content creation, without worrying about compatibility. Whatever developers code using 6.1 can be easily ported to multiple platforms including MIPS," said Tim Closs, CTO at Marmalade. "Developers can now expand their reach and revenue potential, and consumers can expect to see more games and apps made with Marmalade across platforms."