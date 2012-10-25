© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Eaton one step closer to acquiring Cooper

Eaton has received clearence from Brazil and Mexico on announced acquisition of Cooper Industries.

Eaton's previously announced pending acquisition of Cooper Industries plc has received clearance from Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense and the Federal Competition Commission in Mexico.



The pending acquisition has already been cleared by competition authorities in the United States, Canada, South Korea and Turkey. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, certain additional regulatory clearances and approval by the shareholders of both Eaton and Cooper.