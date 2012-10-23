New AMD tablet APU lands in Fujitsu Stylistic Q572

© rob hill dreamstime.com

AMD's Z-60 accelerated processing unit (APU) powers the new Fujitsu Stylistic Q572 10.1” tablet.

Stylistic Q572 features

Bright (380 nits) 10.1” Anti-glare HD (1366 x 768) IPS display

Capacitive multi-touch for up to ten fingers

Digital pen input for signature capture and note taking

HD Front camera / Full HD Rear camera (5.0 Megapixel with auto focus)

User removable battery

Suite of security features: integrated Smart Card slot, fingerprint sensor, embedded TPM

2 x USB 2.0 port, HDMI port, SD/SDHC/SDXC slot

“As a leading provider of Windows-based tablets, Fujitsu knows exactly what features and capabilities our customers demand in their systems,” said Paul Moore, vice president, PC Product Marketing and Product Development, Fujitsu America. “The AMD Z-60 APU delivers on those expectations and helps Fujitsu deliver a differentiated product into the upcoming Windows 8 tablet marketplace.”“AMD is pleased to announce Fujitsu as the first customer of the AMD Z-60 APU in conjunction with their new tablet and the launch of Windows 8,” said Steve Belt, vice president of Ultra-low Power Products, AMD. “We believe Fujitsu’s customers will be thrilled with the combination of features, performance and battery life we worked together to provide in this very appealing system.”