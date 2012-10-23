© jultud dreamstime.com

Ex Nokia workers in Finland and Romania may receive help

The European Commission has proposed to provide Romania with EUR 2.9 million and Finland with EUR 5.3 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) to help workers made redundant by SC Nokia Romania SRL, one of its suppliers, and Nokia plc.

The EC proposal relates to 1904 redundancies from SC Nokia Romania SRL and one supplier, while the Finnish application relates to 1000 people made redundant by Nokia plc (Salo)



Of all the redundant workers in Romania, 1416 are expected to participate in the EGF co-funded measures, while all redundant workers in Finland, Salo, are expected to receive help.



The package will help the workers by offering them the services, allowances and subsidies designed to ease their transition back into the workforce.



"World production patterns of mobile phones are changing, as European manufacturers move their facilities closer to the fastest growing markets, now located in Asia. Today's decision will support the former Nokia workers on the road to new jobs through training and business creation to give them the necessary support and new job opportunities, " said László Andor, European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, regarding the Finland proposal.



The total estimated cost of the package in Romania is approximately EUR 4.5 million, of which the EGF would provide EUR 2.9 million, while the estimated cost in Finland is EUR 10.6 million, of which the EGF would provide half.



The proposals now go to the European Parliament and the EU's Council of Ministers for their approval.