© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com Business | November 13, 2012
Surface’s pricing not aggressive enough
With the open for pre-order, Microsoft officially announced the price of Surface featuring the Windows RT operating system and a 10.6” display.
Its entry-level model starts at $499 with the storage of 32G and $599 for the version with a Touch Cover keyboard. The price meets the estimation calculated based on costs and profits, which is not particularly appealing in the market where the competition is fierce.
It has limited support to lift Windows RT’s status among the tablets, according to WitsView, the panel research division of TrendForce. WitsView tends to be conservative toward Surface RT shipment with an estimation of 2.5 million unit shipment in 2012.
Although a price tag of $499 is located in the mainstream price range between 9.7” and 10.1” tablets but it shows no particular amazement, indicated by Eric Chiou, the research director of WitsView. Compared to Apple’s iPad family, which holds the biggest market share, Surface’s price is the same as New iPad, but New iPad carries the resolution of QXGA(2048x1536), one whole grade higher than Surface RT’s WXGA(1366x768). When comparing their resolution density (PPI), Surface RT’s 148PPI lags far behind New iPad’s 264 PPI.
Compared to iPad2 , which is at the same resolution grade and priced at $399, Surface RT seems expensive with a $100 price gap. In view of the storage, Surface’s entry-level model carries 32G, double the 16G equipped in iPad entry-level model, but this could be the strategy in response to larger APP file size under Windows RT. It remains to see if consumers can benefit from the bigger storage.
In addition to Surface’s price itself, Eric Chiou said that, Touch Cover keyboard’s sales strategy is also quite intriguing. The market has been highly anticipated about Windows attacking tablet market, in the hope of having a mobile device that can be highly integrated to PC, allowing businessmen and students to carry common software, such as Office, with them at anytime, in anywhere they wish.
To show PC platform’s advantages, the keyboard is a very important control interface, however Touch Cover keyboard is not viewed as the standard accessory but sold at an extra payment of $100, reducing Surface’s competitiveness as a product featuring PC operating system and users’ habits.
From another point of view, Surface’s pricing strategy seems to show the compromise resulted from cooperation between Microsoft and several brands. The price gap between Surface and various tablets launched by PC brands is basically within $100. Although PC brands focus on smaller 10.1W WXGA tablets, PC brands still have chances to fight under the condition of similar prices and resolution, the room for survival is not completely squeezed by Microsoft’s in-house Surface tablet, Eric Chiou added.
According to WitsView, three versions of Surface RT priced between $499 and $699 can be interpreted as Microsoft adopting a soft and modest attitude toward the penetration strategy in the tablet market. However the price basis not only has very limited replacement effect to Netbook averagely at $299, but also overlaps some Notebooks’ price range.
Under the condition of featuring similar functions, it cannot avoid the situation that Microsoft operating system families fight against each other, leading to squeezed sales. WitsView tends to be conservative toward Surface RT shipment with an estimation of 2.5 million unit shipment in 2012.
It has limited support to lift Windows RT’s status among the tablets, according to WitsView, the panel research division of TrendForce. WitsView tends to be conservative toward Surface RT shipment with an estimation of 2.5 million unit shipment in 2012.
Although a price tag of $499 is located in the mainstream price range between 9.7” and 10.1” tablets but it shows no particular amazement, indicated by Eric Chiou, the research director of WitsView. Compared to Apple’s iPad family, which holds the biggest market share, Surface’s price is the same as New iPad, but New iPad carries the resolution of QXGA(2048x1536), one whole grade higher than Surface RT’s WXGA(1366x768). When comparing their resolution density (PPI), Surface RT’s 148PPI lags far behind New iPad’s 264 PPI.
Compared to iPad2 , which is at the same resolution grade and priced at $399, Surface RT seems expensive with a $100 price gap. In view of the storage, Surface’s entry-level model carries 32G, double the 16G equipped in iPad entry-level model, but this could be the strategy in response to larger APP file size under Windows RT. It remains to see if consumers can benefit from the bigger storage.
In addition to Surface’s price itself, Eric Chiou said that, Touch Cover keyboard’s sales strategy is also quite intriguing. The market has been highly anticipated about Windows attacking tablet market, in the hope of having a mobile device that can be highly integrated to PC, allowing businessmen and students to carry common software, such as Office, with them at anytime, in anywhere they wish.
To show PC platform’s advantages, the keyboard is a very important control interface, however Touch Cover keyboard is not viewed as the standard accessory but sold at an extra payment of $100, reducing Surface’s competitiveness as a product featuring PC operating system and users’ habits.
From another point of view, Surface’s pricing strategy seems to show the compromise resulted from cooperation between Microsoft and several brands. The price gap between Surface and various tablets launched by PC brands is basically within $100. Although PC brands focus on smaller 10.1W WXGA tablets, PC brands still have chances to fight under the condition of similar prices and resolution, the room for survival is not completely squeezed by Microsoft’s in-house Surface tablet, Eric Chiou added.
According to WitsView, three versions of Surface RT priced between $499 and $699 can be interpreted as Microsoft adopting a soft and modest attitude toward the penetration strategy in the tablet market. However the price basis not only has very limited replacement effect to Netbook averagely at $299, but also overlaps some Notebooks’ price range.
Under the condition of featuring similar functions, it cannot avoid the situation that Microsoft operating system families fight against each other, leading to squeezed sales. WitsView tends to be conservative toward Surface RT shipment with an estimation of 2.5 million unit shipment in 2012.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments