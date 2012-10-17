© ermess dreamstime.com

Sigma Designs powers LEA's new NetPlayer HD

LEA's new NetPlayer HD is powered by Sigma Designs' SMP8671 secure media processor and CG2210 chipset HomePlug AV modem with ClearPath technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with LEA on their deployment of the NetPlayer HD incorporating Sigma's SMP8671 SoC, CG2210 HomePlug AV with ClearPath, and Z-Wave home control technology," said Sal Cobar, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Sigma Designs. "Sigma is a one-stop-shop for the best-in-breed in connected home solutions. The result is a first-class product built with outstanding technologies."



"We view Sigma Designs as a valued and strategic partner," said Patrice Fryson, CEO of LEA. "Together, we provide exceptional products in the broadband and home networking market."