Business | October 12, 2012
Atmel and Labelec SA (EDP) to cooperate
Atmel Corporation and Labelec SA, a subsidiary of Electricidade de Portugal (EDP), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop smart grid solutions using the inter-operative powerline communication (PLC) standard powerline intelligent metering evolution (PRIME) standard.
"PRIME is a public, open and non-proprietary technology that is ideal for Portugal," said Miguel Ángel Sánchez Fornié, chairman, PRIME Alliance. "The collaboration between Atmel and Labelec SA will enable the successful roll-out of smart metering systems to this region and provide consumers the real-time, two-way capabilities demanded by the growing number of smart grid applications. We are delighted to see activities oriented to massive deployments that reinforce the use of a well proven technology."
Atmel and Labelec SA will collaborate on field tests and support to determine the best solutions using PLC PRIME technology for the Portuguese market prior to a mass smart grid roll-out in the short term. Portugal will potentially serve 7 million smart grid users.
"Atmel's experience in the smart metering market, specifically its pioneering work with PRIME technology, will ensure that we provide the most optimized solution for our smart metering customers," said Luís da Silva Carrilho, managing director, Labelec SA. "We will collaborate on a number of projects prior to a mass roll-out. We are excited to work on this effort with an industry-leading microcontroller company with such a depth of expertise."
"Teaming with one of the largest and most innovative utility companies for the Portuguese market makes this a particularly unique opportunity," said Jesús Teijeiro, marketing director, Smart Energy Power Line Communications, Atmel Corporation. "Portugal and Labelec SA are at the cutting edge of technological innovation in Europe, and we look forward to enabling cost-efficient, low-power smart meters throughout this region and to continued collaboration with Labelec."
