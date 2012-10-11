© photographer dreamstime.com

America II starts Inventory Business Group

Independent distributor America II Electronics, Inc. has established a new Inventory Business Group.

This 40-person team is responsible for partnering with OEMs and contract manufacturers to develop custom inventory programs that address each company’s unique business needs. While excess inventory options have been offered at America II for more than 15 years, the company has enhanced its programs and restructured its team to provide business solutions designed to assist customers with the financial aspects of their inventory levels.



For years, America II has had marketing channels to move a customer’s excess product, backed by one of the largest sales forces in the independent channel. Through its inventory management programs, customers have access to the Member Services online portal which allows them to view the live status of any consigned inventory, all sales activity and any recovered revenue. Now, the new Inventory Business Group is playing a more strategic role.



“We have years of experience providing assistance in managing inventories that provide our customers cost-saving and revenue-enhancing solutions,” said Bob Gruber, director, Inventory Business Group at America II. “For OEMs, the revenue recovery on their excess inventory equates to an increase in profit margins – they’re losing less money so profits go up. So the Inventory Business Group is not in the excess inventory business, it’s in the financial management business. Our goal is to help customers increase their profitability by allowing us to remarket and sell their inventory so they can recover what would have been lost revenue. In addition, they can eliminate carrying costs and redirect money to invest in other areas of growth.”



“We source parts directly from nearly 400 manufacturers, we offer authorized lines, and we have a purchasing department that sources components from thousands of approved vendors,” said Gruber. “While we’re managing your excess inventory, why not let us procure the parts you need? You’re essentially trading in your excess in exchange for new parts.”



“Even if that inventory is not being consigned to America II, the Inventory Business Group can offer inspection services to the OEM,” said Gruber. “We will thoroughly analyze the excess inventory, checking for shortages or damaged product, and report the results. By outsourcing this task, the customer can rely on a company that has dedicated resources and two decades of experience. We will ensure they’re reclaiming accurate parts.”