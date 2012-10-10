© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Explosion injures seven at Sun Chemical

Seven employees have been injured at an explosion at Sun Chemical’s plant in East Rutherford, N.J, US.

The explosion occurred at a approximately 1.20 pm in the pre-mix room of the plant, according to a company statement. The East Rutherford Fire Department had the blaze under control by 1.45 however several neighbouring buildings were evacuated according to local media reports.



Seven employees were injured in the accident, with one requiring hospitilisation.