Toyota recalls 7.4 million cars over “notchy” power switch

Toyota is recalling 7.4 million cars worldwide, due to “notchy” Power Window Master Switchs that could melt if applied with commercial lubricants.

In a massive recall, Toyota will seek the return of 2.47 million vehicles in the United States, 1.40 million vehicles in China and 1.39 million vehicles in Europe, according to Reuters. The recall affects various models built between 2006 and 2010.



The problem may have been caused by an uneven application of the grease during the switch assembly process at the supplier according to a statement on Toyota’s US website.



"If commercially available lubricants are applied to the switch in an attempt to address the “notchy” or sticky feel, melting of the switch assembly or smoke could occur and lead to a fire under some circumstances," a statement by the company said.