© mchudo dreamstime.com

Delta is Channel Partner for Globalfoundries

Delta Microelectronics has concluded an agreement with Globalfoundries to become a Channel and ASIC partner covering Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Through this agreement Delta will provide access to Globalfoundries’ technologies and service for customers in EMEA. This includes MPW runs and production wafers covering the whole portfolio of Globalfoundries technologies and including leading edge process nodes. In addition, DELTA will provide customer support and ASIC value-added services including design, test, packaging, logistics and supply chain management with flexible business models and entry levels.



“Delta Microelectronics has a strong track record in providing value-added semiconductor services. We believe that many of our customers will benefit from the support offered by Delta to develop solutions based on Globalfoundries’ processes. We are looking forward to working with Delta to offer our EMEA customers access to our technologies and services”, said Craig Luhrmann, Vice President of channels at Globalfoundries.”



“This agreement will enable Delta to offer customers a simplified route to access Globalfoundries’ portfolio of semiconductor technologies. It complements Delta’s comprehensive semiconductor value-added services from design to delivery of components. We are very pleased to work with a truly global player to support the EMEA market,” commented Per Ølund, Executive Vice President at Delta.