One certification at the time

Smith & Associates' global headquarter has achieved accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 quality standard.

"This accreditation reflects, for both our customers and the end-user, that we are continually focused on quality and on providing only the best product," said Chris Dang, Smith's Director of Global Quality Control. "The ISO/IEC 17025 verifies that we have processes in place in our laboratories that ensure correctness and reliability of testing and that our inspectors are skilled and competent to make full use of our quality facilities."



"The heart of our global quality program lies in our industry-leading testing labs and procedures," said Kirk Wehby, Smith's Vice President of Global Operations. "This accreditation recognizes the management and organization of our quality and technical operations and our competence to provide expert testing. Our laboratory's accuracy, reliability, and repeatability in testing provide our customers consistent quality. This accreditation affirms Smith's commitment to quality and toward continuous quality improvement."