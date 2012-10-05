Ta Da! Scientists make electronics disappear

© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Scientists are developing “transient” circuits that may be able to dissolve in the body in a controlled manner.

© Nature

Although implants that provide electrical stimulation already exist, the new research, published in the journal Science, is offers unique circuits that dissolve in the body. The circuits are packaged in silk from silk worms and can be controlled wirelessly - signaling what could be a major step in medicine.For example, the circuits could be implanted into patients without requiring surgical removal or long-term side effects. On a non-medical front, the developers see the technology offering opportunities in waste disposal.John Rogers, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Fiorenzo Omenetto, Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, and Youggang Huang of Northwestern University head up the research. According to Nature, they have already tested the technology to monitor cells in a mouse.