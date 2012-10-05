© nikm dreamstime.com

Acacia settles with Freescale

Acacia subsidiary enters into a settlement agreement with Freescale, resolving pending litigation.

Acacia Research's Advanced Data Access LLC subsidiary and its Smart Memory Solutions LLC subsidiary have entered into a settlement agreement with Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. This agreement resolves litigation that was pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.