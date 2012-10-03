© iFixit Business | October 03, 2012
PlayStation 3 Super Slim teardown
Sony's newest PlayStation console caught our eye with its totally redesigned body—so we just had to tear one open to see what lurks inside!
At just 4.6 pounds, the Super Slim shed some serious weight compared to its immediate predecessor, the 7.1 pound PlayStation Slim, and is less than half the weight of the original 11-pound PS3. At 20% smaller in size than the Slim, this is probably as slim as slim will be for the PS3.
The Super Slim's totally redesigned interior manages to sustain its slimmer figure without any serious sacrifices to repairability or component accessibility. Because of this, we assigned the PlayStation 3 Super Slim a repairability score of 7 out of 10.
Compared to the PS3 Slim, the rear port layout is shifted ever so slightly, answering a question we get a lot about motherboard compatibility: sadly, you cannot swap Slim and Super Slim motherboards.
Perhaps the biggest change in the new model—and biggest gripe from consumers—is the departure from an automatic slot-loading disc tray to a manual top-loader. We suspect that ditching the tray was necessary to cut both costs and size in the Super Slim.
The PS3 Super Slim's hard drive bay cover pops right off and reveals a bright blue Phillips screw. After removing said screw, the Hitachi 250 GB hard drive comes right out.
Perhaps the coolest thing about the PlayStation's hard drive is that Sony allows you to upgrade your console with any 2.5" laptop hard drive. No fancy firmware, no wacky enclosures—just you, your console, and as much storage as you can cram in there.
The Super Slim consumes less power as well. While the PS3 Slim was rated at 12V and 18A DC, the Super Slim is rated at 12V and 13A DC.
We read some conflicting reports about the noise level from the PS3 Super Slim's disc drive and so we looked for anything that might reduce the noise. We found the drive is mounted on super-soft rubber bumpers and surrounded by a noise-reducing plastic tray, which should dampen vibrations; however, this won't do much to muffle sounds coming straight off the drive through the thin, plastic tray door.
In a similar fashion to the PS3 Slim, the Super Slim's power supply is designed for inputs ranging from 100V to 240V AC, making it usable across the globe.
We were a bit miffed to find that the entire motherboard assembly must be removed to access the fan or heatsinks, but it does make for a very compact and solid design.
For this (final?) iteration of the PS3, Sony has leveraged new technology to make the same console smaller, lighter, and quieter, rather than significantly improving performance.
-----
Source: The complete teardown can be found at iFixit.
The Super Slim's totally redesigned interior manages to sustain its slimmer figure without any serious sacrifices to repairability or component accessibility. Because of this, we assigned the PlayStation 3 Super Slim a repairability score of 7 out of 10.
© iFixitHighlights:
Compared to the PS3 Slim, the rear port layout is shifted ever so slightly, answering a question we get a lot about motherboard compatibility: sadly, you cannot swap Slim and Super Slim motherboards.
Perhaps the biggest change in the new model—and biggest gripe from consumers—is the departure from an automatic slot-loading disc tray to a manual top-loader. We suspect that ditching the tray was necessary to cut both costs and size in the Super Slim.
The PS3 Super Slim's hard drive bay cover pops right off and reveals a bright blue Phillips screw. After removing said screw, the Hitachi 250 GB hard drive comes right out.
Perhaps the coolest thing about the PlayStation's hard drive is that Sony allows you to upgrade your console with any 2.5" laptop hard drive. No fancy firmware, no wacky enclosures—just you, your console, and as much storage as you can cram in there.
The Super Slim consumes less power as well. While the PS3 Slim was rated at 12V and 18A DC, the Super Slim is rated at 12V and 13A DC.
We read some conflicting reports about the noise level from the PS3 Super Slim's disc drive and so we looked for anything that might reduce the noise. We found the drive is mounted on super-soft rubber bumpers and surrounded by a noise-reducing plastic tray, which should dampen vibrations; however, this won't do much to muffle sounds coming straight off the drive through the thin, plastic tray door.
In a similar fashion to the PS3 Slim, the Super Slim's power supply is designed for inputs ranging from 100V to 240V AC, making it usable across the globe.
We were a bit miffed to find that the entire motherboard assembly must be removed to access the fan or heatsinks, but it does make for a very compact and solid design.
© iFixitTurning the motherboard 45 degrees gives us a look at some of the major players behind the PlayStation 3 Super Slim's processing power:
- Hynix H5RS5223DFA 256 MB GDDR3 VRAM
- Sony CXM4027R MultiAV driver
- Elpida X1032BBBG-3C-F 256 MB XDR DRAM
- Sony RSX CDX530 "Reality Synthesizer"
- Marvell Avastar 88W8781 SoC WLAN/Bluetooth chip
- Sony CXD9963GB I/O bridge controller
- Macronix MX29GL128FLT2I flash storage
- Sony CXD5132R SATA/PATA Blu-ray drive controller
- Integrated PCB Wi-Fi antenna
For this (final?) iteration of the PS3, Sony has leveraged new technology to make the same console smaller, lighter, and quieter, rather than significantly improving performance.
-----
Source: The complete teardown can be found at iFixit.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments