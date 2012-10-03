© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Ericsson & Alcatel in Wi-Lan's doghouse

Wi-Lan has initiated LTE related patent infringement litigations against Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson.

Wi-LAN Inc. has initiated two separate litigations claiming patent infringement in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. and against Ericsson, Inc., among other parties.



Both suits claim infringement of WiLAN's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to LTE technologies.