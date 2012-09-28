© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Wildcat partners with Asahi Kasei

Wildcat Discovery Technologies enters joint development agreement with Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp. for rechargeable battery technology.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a San Diego‐based materials discovery company that uses proprietary high‐throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, has entered into a multi‐year joint development agreement with Asahi Kasei Corporation.



“Our objective with this partnership is to greatly improve rechargeable batteries for emerging applications, from mobile computing and communications to electric vehicles,” said Mark Gresser, CEO of Wildcat. “With Asahi Kasei’s R&D and manufacturing expertise and Wildcat’s unique ability to accelerate improvements in battery materials, we have the combined capabilities to design, develop and commercialize transformational advanced battery materials.”



“Wildcat’s unique high‐throughput materials discovery capabilities are an excellent complement to our global R&D team,” said Tetsuro Ohta, president of Asahi Kasei E‐Materials Corporation and head of Asahi Kasei Corporation’s new Advanced Battery Materials Development Center in Tokyo. “Together, we look forward to rapid innovation and commercialization of groundbreaking new battery materials.”