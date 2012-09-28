© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Business | September 28, 2012
Magnetic sensors find opportunities in Green Energy
The market for semiconductor magnetic sensors used in industrial and medical applications expanded by 6 percent last year, with green energy initiatives acting as a major growth driver, according to IHS iSuppli.
Revenue in 2011 for industrial and medical magnetic sensors amounted to $118.2 million, up from $111.9 million in 2010. Although revenue in this segment is small compared to other magnetic sensor areas like automotive and wireless-consumer, the industrial and medical categories will fuel continued expansion for the sensors in the years to come. By 2016, revenue for this particular magnetic sensor segment is forecast to climb to $175.5 million, equivalent to a five-year compound annual growth rate of 8 percent.
“In the industrial market, a main growth driver for magnetic sensors is renewable energy, such as solar installations, and to a smaller extent, wind turbines,” said Richard Dixon, Ph.D., principal analyst for MEMS and sensors at IHS. “Meanwhile, motors of all kinds consume an estimated 45 percent of all electricity generated worldwide, and huge energy savings are possible by improving their efficiency. And as government legislation comes into play, this is acting as a boon for the sensors, implemented with an eye toward reducing energy consumption.”
Magnetic Sensors Get Pulled into Industrial Applications
The semiconductor magnetic sensor market consists of Hall-effect and magneto-resistive semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to track rotational speed and linear angles in machines and devices, or to detect and process magnetic fields to establish positioning. For the industrial and medical applications in particular, the sensors are utilized in motors in order to improve their energy efficiency. Sensors also are present in a range of medical devices in which some form of motor control is involved, such as pumps.
The bulk of revenue last year, at 70 percent, was from industrial applications, with medical uses accounting for the remaining 30 percent.
Examples of motors in which magnetic sensors are used include low-voltage AC and DC motors, three-phase inductive motors, stepper- and servo-type motors, single-phase motors and compact motor drives.
Elsewhere for industrial uses, magnetic sensors are implemented in the uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for machines like computer servers, welding systems, robotics, train transport infrastructure, off-road vehicles and forklift trucks.
The most prevalent types of magnetic sensors being used for industrial applications are electric current sensors, including shunt resistors, Hall-effect integrated circuits, current-sensing transformers, open- and closed-loop Hall devices, and fluxgate transducers. In many applications measuring lower currents at less than 50 amperes, such as residential solar inverter applications or smaller UPS settings, simple resistive bars or shunts are used.
But as the size of the current to be measured increases, shunts become bulky and expensive. In higher- current applications like large inverter motors, open- and closed-loop Hall sensors deploy Hall-effect ICs in a small package with an amplifier; more integrated versions with an application-specific integrated circuit inside the package are also possible. Hall ICs likewise are designed into industrial washing machine inverter-control applications.
Outside of electric current sensors, smaller magnetic sensor markets exist for either standalone Hall effect ICs or magnetoresistive sensor switches, which are used for motor commutation to reduce ripple and improve performance, or for position measurement.
Magnetic Sensors are Vital in Medical Applications
Magnetic sensor use in medical applications, although much smaller than in the industrial sectors, can be life-saving or life-enhancing. Usage can found mostly in medical devices using commutation sensors for motor control, in applications such as ventilator machines; infusion, insulin and syringe pumps; or kidney dialysis machines.
Another example of medical use for the sensors is in simple centrifuges for preparing samples. The sensors contribute to smooth control of small motors, making them quieter and more reliable.
Switches are similarly a salient application, finding their way into medication-dispensing cabinets that can be operated remotely, or in bed-positioning and hearing aids. For hearing aids, giant magnetoresistive sensor ICs (GMR) compete with Hall and Reed switches.
Who Makes Them?
Key semiconductor suppliers of Hall-effect ICs include Asahi Kasei Microsystems of Japan, U.S.-based Allegro MicroSystems (part of Sanken), Melexis NV of Belgium, Micronas of Switzerland, and LEM. These companies typically provide standalone ICs in plastic packages for commutation and position switches and for electric current-sensing.
Hall-Effect elements with amplifiers or Hall ICs are also a part of open-loop or closed-loop current sensors manufactured by the likes of LEM, ABB of Sweden, Telco of the United Kingdom, and Japanese companies Tamura and Kohshin. In this supplier group, German-based Vacuumschmeize is a major supplier of non-Hall current sensing, using a magnetic inductive approach.
“In the industrial market, a main growth driver for magnetic sensors is renewable energy, such as solar installations, and to a smaller extent, wind turbines,” said Richard Dixon, Ph.D., principal analyst for MEMS and sensors at IHS. “Meanwhile, motors of all kinds consume an estimated 45 percent of all electricity generated worldwide, and huge energy savings are possible by improving their efficiency. And as government legislation comes into play, this is acting as a boon for the sensors, implemented with an eye toward reducing energy consumption.”
Magnetic Sensors Get Pulled into Industrial Applications
The semiconductor magnetic sensor market consists of Hall-effect and magneto-resistive semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to track rotational speed and linear angles in machines and devices, or to detect and process magnetic fields to establish positioning. For the industrial and medical applications in particular, the sensors are utilized in motors in order to improve their energy efficiency. Sensors also are present in a range of medical devices in which some form of motor control is involved, such as pumps.
The bulk of revenue last year, at 70 percent, was from industrial applications, with medical uses accounting for the remaining 30 percent.
Examples of motors in which magnetic sensors are used include low-voltage AC and DC motors, three-phase inductive motors, stepper- and servo-type motors, single-phase motors and compact motor drives.
Elsewhere for industrial uses, magnetic sensors are implemented in the uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for machines like computer servers, welding systems, robotics, train transport infrastructure, off-road vehicles and forklift trucks.
The most prevalent types of magnetic sensors being used for industrial applications are electric current sensors, including shunt resistors, Hall-effect integrated circuits, current-sensing transformers, open- and closed-loop Hall devices, and fluxgate transducers. In many applications measuring lower currents at less than 50 amperes, such as residential solar inverter applications or smaller UPS settings, simple resistive bars or shunts are used.
But as the size of the current to be measured increases, shunts become bulky and expensive. In higher- current applications like large inverter motors, open- and closed-loop Hall sensors deploy Hall-effect ICs in a small package with an amplifier; more integrated versions with an application-specific integrated circuit inside the package are also possible. Hall ICs likewise are designed into industrial washing machine inverter-control applications.
Outside of electric current sensors, smaller magnetic sensor markets exist for either standalone Hall effect ICs or magnetoresistive sensor switches, which are used for motor commutation to reduce ripple and improve performance, or for position measurement.
Magnetic Sensors are Vital in Medical Applications
Magnetic sensor use in medical applications, although much smaller than in the industrial sectors, can be life-saving or life-enhancing. Usage can found mostly in medical devices using commutation sensors for motor control, in applications such as ventilator machines; infusion, insulin and syringe pumps; or kidney dialysis machines.
Another example of medical use for the sensors is in simple centrifuges for preparing samples. The sensors contribute to smooth control of small motors, making them quieter and more reliable.
Switches are similarly a salient application, finding their way into medication-dispensing cabinets that can be operated remotely, or in bed-positioning and hearing aids. For hearing aids, giant magnetoresistive sensor ICs (GMR) compete with Hall and Reed switches.
Who Makes Them?
Key semiconductor suppliers of Hall-effect ICs include Asahi Kasei Microsystems of Japan, U.S.-based Allegro MicroSystems (part of Sanken), Melexis NV of Belgium, Micronas of Switzerland, and LEM. These companies typically provide standalone ICs in plastic packages for commutation and position switches and for electric current-sensing.
Hall-Effect elements with amplifiers or Hall ICs are also a part of open-loop or closed-loop current sensors manufactured by the likes of LEM, ABB of Sweden, Telco of the United Kingdom, and Japanese companies Tamura and Kohshin. In this supplier group, German-based Vacuumschmeize is a major supplier of non-Hall current sensing, using a magnetic inductive approach.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments