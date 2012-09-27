© daimy dreamstime.com Business | September 27, 2012
US fails to meet its obligations in the WTO Boeing case
A review of US efforts to comply with a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on illegal subsidies in the so-called "Boeing case" by the European Union shows that the US has not lived up to its obligations. The European Commission therefore decided to challenge the US non-compliance at the WTO.
On 24 September 2012, the EU received the compliance notice from the US in the WTO Dispute Settlement case 353 ("Boeing case"). The EU reviewed the measures presented by the US to assess if these were sufficient to comply with WTO rules, as the US claimed.
The lack of information in the US notification unfortunately facilitated a quick review which suggests that the US has neither withdrawn the illegal subsidies granted to Boeing, nor removed their adverse effects. The EU even has indications that the US could have actually granted more illegal subsidies to Boeing in the meantime.
As a consequence, the EU feels obliged to challenge US non-compliance in the WTO Boeing ruling. To that end, the EU is requesting that the United States enter into consultation regarding the notification it made on 24 September 2012.
"We had expected that the US would have finally complied in good faith with its international commitments and would have abided by the WTO rulings that clearly condemned US subsidies to Boeing" said EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht. "We are disappointed that this does not seem to be the case. So, the US leaves us with no other choice but to insist on proper compliance before the World Trade Organisation. We are confident that this process will finally lead to a level playing field in the aircraft sector."
Background
In March 2012, the WTO's Appellate Body rejected the US appeal and found that US Federal and State governments granted between US$ 5 and 6 billion WTO-incompatible subsidies to Boeing between 1989 and 2006. Subsidies to be granted after this date are estimated to be at least US$3.1 billion. The Appellate Body went even further than the previous WTO Panel ruling in supporting the EU's claims, notably by finding that the subsidies granted by the City of Wichita (Kansas) also flout WTO rules.
The Appellate Body DS 353 on Measures Affecting Trade in Large Civil Aircraft ("Boeing") confirmed several of the key findings of the Panel report that certain subsides to Boeing have damaged the interests of the EU and Airbus, notably:
Research and Development funding granted by NASA to Boeing - US$2.6 billion;
Research and Development funding granted by the US Department of Defence to Boeing - up to US$1.2 billion
Foreign Sales Corporation export subsidies – US$2.2 billion;
Washington State tax breaks to a value of close to US$3.1 billion for the period 2006-24.
The Appellate Body expanded the findings against the US by determining that US$476 million subsidies granted by the City of Wichita (Kansas) are also causing adverse effects.
On 23 March 2012, the Dispute Settlement Body of the WTO adopted the Appellate Body report, giving six months to the US to either withdraw these illegal subsidies or remover their adverse effects, in line with WTO law provisions, and notably the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures agreement.
The lack of information in the US notification unfortunately facilitated a quick review which suggests that the US has neither withdrawn the illegal subsidies granted to Boeing, nor removed their adverse effects. The EU even has indications that the US could have actually granted more illegal subsidies to Boeing in the meantime.
As a consequence, the EU feels obliged to challenge US non-compliance in the WTO Boeing ruling. To that end, the EU is requesting that the United States enter into consultation regarding the notification it made on 24 September 2012.
"We had expected that the US would have finally complied in good faith with its international commitments and would have abided by the WTO rulings that clearly condemned US subsidies to Boeing" said EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht. "We are disappointed that this does not seem to be the case. So, the US leaves us with no other choice but to insist on proper compliance before the World Trade Organisation. We are confident that this process will finally lead to a level playing field in the aircraft sector."
Background
In March 2012, the WTO's Appellate Body rejected the US appeal and found that US Federal and State governments granted between US$ 5 and 6 billion WTO-incompatible subsidies to Boeing between 1989 and 2006. Subsidies to be granted after this date are estimated to be at least US$3.1 billion. The Appellate Body went even further than the previous WTO Panel ruling in supporting the EU's claims, notably by finding that the subsidies granted by the City of Wichita (Kansas) also flout WTO rules.
The Appellate Body DS 353 on Measures Affecting Trade in Large Civil Aircraft ("Boeing") confirmed several of the key findings of the Panel report that certain subsides to Boeing have damaged the interests of the EU and Airbus, notably:
Research and Development funding granted by NASA to Boeing - US$2.6 billion;
Research and Development funding granted by the US Department of Defence to Boeing - up to US$1.2 billion
Foreign Sales Corporation export subsidies – US$2.2 billion;
Washington State tax breaks to a value of close to US$3.1 billion for the period 2006-24.
The Appellate Body expanded the findings against the US by determining that US$476 million subsidies granted by the City of Wichita (Kansas) are also causing adverse effects.
On 23 March 2012, the Dispute Settlement Body of the WTO adopted the Appellate Body report, giving six months to the US to either withdraw these illegal subsidies or remover their adverse effects, in line with WTO law provisions, and notably the Subsidies and Countervailing Measures agreement.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments