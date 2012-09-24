© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Parc increases its shareholding in Thinfilm

Parc, a Xerox company, is increasing its shareholding in Thin Film Electronics ASA.

The deal is part of the collaboration between the two companies first announced on 5 June 2012.



Parc will be issued 765,306 new shares equal to NOK 1,462,500 (196,623 euros) through a private placement. The subscription price of NOK 1.911 per Thinfilm share equals the average closing share price for the last ten trading days up to and including 6 September 2012.



The Thinfilm Board of Directors has in place an authorization from the general meeting dated 10 May 2012 to issue shares in a number maximized to 11 % of the registered number of shares in the Company at the date of the authorization. The share issue to Parc is within this 11% authorization.