INSIDE Secure and TazTag join on NFC-enabled android tablet

INSIDE Secure and TazTag introduced the TazPad V2, a fully featured seven-inch Android 4.0 (aka Ice Cream Sandwich, or ICS) tablet computer.

“Our TazPad combines the security features of the SecuRead module and biometrics with robust wireless connectivity to create a unique mobile platform solution providers can employ for secure applications,” said Eric Fouchard, president at TazTag. “The TazPad enables a variety of new use cases, and several pilot projects are coming online shortly in Europe, South Africa and India in the areas of home care, eGovernment and eID applications, all of which take advantage of the strong, biometric-based authentication capabilities of the TazPad.”



The TazPad uses the EMVCo-certified secure element of the SecuRead module to securely store fingerprint images, which can then be compared to those gathered through the built-in fingerprint scanner for authentication purposes. Also new in this updated tablet is a multi-core ARM Mali-400 MP graphics accelerator, built-in 3G wireless connectivity, one USB Host, a micro-USB port for battery charging and a more powerful 6000-mAh LiPO battery.



“The TazPad clearly demonstrates how easily our SecuRead module and open-source Open NFC stack can be used with Android 4.0 to enable manufacturers like TazTag to greatly speed development and time to market while offering robust security capabilities,” said Bastien Latge, vice president mobile solutions for INSIDE Secure. “Our SecuRead module combines our award-winning MicroRead(R) NFC controller with an EAL 5+ and EMVCo certified secure element to enable tablet manufacturers to include all of the security and application functionality required for a range of applications.”