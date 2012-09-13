Business | September 13, 2012
DSE Airport Solutions selects Cambridge Pixel technology
Cambridge Pixel is supplying its primary radar acquisition and network distribution solutions to Danish company DSE Airport Solutions as part of an air traffic management (ATM) project for the Royal Danish Air Force.
DSE’s solution is being deployed at three Danish military airports to provide an integrated air traffic management solution for radar control and flight plan management. As part of the upgrade, engineers needed a flexible solution for radar capture, compression and distribution which would easily integrate with their Windows-based application software, in particular DSE’s RADIS radar display client.
Under the contract, Cambridge Pixel will supply its HPx-200 PCI-based primary radar acquisition cards, which will receive standard (LOG) and moving target (MTI) video channels from the radar. Video data is then compressed and distributed using Cambridge Pixel’s SPx Server software running on dual redundant server PCs. On the client side, radar is received from the network, decompressed and made available to the application software for display.
Kim Foged, head of ATM Systems at DSE Airport Solutions, commented: “We chose Cambridge Pixel’s products because they demonstrated an understanding of our radar interfacing needs and were able to offer the precise modules of software that we needed for client-server distribution. The product performed exactly as expected and provided us with a cost-effective solution. Furthermore, during the development phase we found Cambridge Pixel to be very professional, answering and helping with all issues integrating the software library into our existing framework.”
David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We are delighted to be working with DSE on this military ATC contract for the Danish Air Force. Our ability to provide just the modules required by DSE for radar acquisition, compression and distribution – rather than a complete radar display solution – is not something that many suppliers offer and is one of the reasons why we were successful. The modular approach that we offer is made possible by the investment we have made in our SPx software and this means that the customer is always firmly in control.”
