One step further down the road

The Micron / Elpida deal has taken another hurdle on its may to completion.

The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR Act") for the previously announced acquisition of Elpida by Micron has expired. Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the transaction to go through.



The closing of the transaction however remains subject to other conditions—including approval by Elpida creditors, the Tokyo District Court and regulatory approvals in other countries—and is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar 2013.



Elpida's reorganization plan was submitted to the Tokyo District Court in mid-August, 2012.