SB LiMotive joint venture to be disbanded

The two parent companies of the SB LiMotive joint venture - Samsung and Bosch - have agreed to reorganize their collaboration and future business relationship. The agreement is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

Commenting on the reorganization, Dr. Bernd Bohr, the chairman of the Automotive Group of Robert Bosch GmbH, said: “When it comes to electromobility, a market with great potential for the future, we have already made a successful start with diverse projects, and are driving forward many other developments. In restructuring our operations, we can respond better to our customers’ requirements with respect to market focus and speed, and will continue to work all out to expand our market activities.”



In future collaboration with its former joint venture partner, steps have been taken to ensure that all development and supply agreements will be continued. In addition, the parties have agreed to grant each other access to patents.



The entire battery systems business will be transferred to Bosch, including all components, such as the crucial battery management system. Bosch will take over the subsidiary SB LiMotive Germany GmbH. Based in Stuttgart, it focuses on systems engineering, battery management systems, prototyping, marketing, and sales. At the same time, Cobasys will be integrated into Bosch. This subsidiary, which is important for the U.S. market, has locations in Orion (MI) and Springboro (OH).



The establishment of a manufacturing facility in Europe is a further important component of Bosch strategy. The aim is to efficiently combine the know-how of German and European suppliers when it comes to materials and the construction of complex manufacturing facilities.