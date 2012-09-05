IDT signs with Mouser

Mouser Electronics signed a new worldwide distribution agreement with Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT)

“We are very excited at the opportunity to offer IDT’s world class semiconductor products to our global customers. Our collaboration with IDT is great news for design engineers who want to speed their time-to-market without sacrificing system-level innovations to create the next great product,” says Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Semiconductors. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”



“Mouser has decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of leading edge components for design engineers. We are excited to partner with them to distribute our products,” says David Beadle, Director of Distribution Sales and WW EMS at IDT. “This global agreement will allow us to expand our customer bases with Mouser’s best-in-class service and streamlined logistics. We’re confident that this union will be a plus for everyone involved.”