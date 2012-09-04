TowerJazz expands with Vishay-Siliconix

TowerJazz has expanded its business relationship with Vishay-Siliconix with a five-year agreement. TowerJazz will manufacture two Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz’s Japanese facility (Fab 4) as well as multiple Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz’s Fabs 1 and 2 in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

The new collaboration in Japan will enable TowerJazz to have a steady baseline revenue with a long-term, strategic customer at the Japanese fab, in addition to multiple other IDM deals the company is currently engaged in.



TowerJazz has a long term relationship with Vishay Siliconix, one of its largest customers, and has produced multiple product families for Vishay Siliconix over the last eight years. TowerJazz continues to enhance its strong collaboration with Vishay Siliconix on several fronts, and as part of this latest collaboration, Vishay Siliconix will use multiple fabs and technologies from TowerJazz. During the past year, TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix established an epitaxial (epi) growth center in order to support Super Junction technology. The epi center has already begun production and is expected to be fully equipped at the beginning of 2013.



“We are extremely pleased to expand our strategic relationship with a very large volume, long- term customer such as Vishay Siliconix,” said Dr. Itzhak Edrei, President of TowerJazz. “With the expansion of our foundry agreements, utilizing three out of our four fabs, it is clear that we are able to provide a complete solution from both technology and capacity aspects to our customers, while also utilizing our unique capability of being an onsite development partner for advanced platforms. We expect to reach hundreds of millions of dollars of revenues out of this expanded agreement. In addition it is well aligned to augment the TowerJazz and Micron volume manufacturing agreement following the acquisition of the Japanese fab last year, which as can be seen is now being matured into new agreements that are based on the great advantages this fab can offer to our customers, amongst them geographical alignment and expanded capacity. We look forward to continued collaboration with Vishay Siliconix for years to come.”