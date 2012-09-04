Business | September 04, 2012
TowerJazz expands with Vishay-Siliconix
TowerJazz has expanded its business relationship with Vishay-Siliconix with a five-year agreement. TowerJazz will manufacture two Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz’s Japanese facility (Fab 4) as well as multiple Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz’s Fabs 1 and 2 in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.
The new collaboration in Japan will enable TowerJazz to have a steady baseline revenue with a long-term, strategic customer at the Japanese fab, in addition to multiple other IDM deals the company is currently engaged in.
TowerJazz has a long term relationship with Vishay Siliconix, one of its largest customers, and has produced multiple product families for Vishay Siliconix over the last eight years. TowerJazz continues to enhance its strong collaboration with Vishay Siliconix on several fronts, and as part of this latest collaboration, Vishay Siliconix will use multiple fabs and technologies from TowerJazz. During the past year, TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix established an epitaxial (epi) growth center in order to support Super Junction technology. The epi center has already begun production and is expected to be fully equipped at the beginning of 2013.
“We are extremely pleased to expand our strategic relationship with a very large volume, long- term customer such as Vishay Siliconix,” said Dr. Itzhak Edrei, President of TowerJazz. “With the expansion of our foundry agreements, utilizing three out of our four fabs, it is clear that we are able to provide a complete solution from both technology and capacity aspects to our customers, while also utilizing our unique capability of being an onsite development partner for advanced platforms. We expect to reach hundreds of millions of dollars of revenues out of this expanded agreement. In addition it is well aligned to augment the TowerJazz and Micron volume manufacturing agreement following the acquisition of the Japanese fab last year, which as can be seen is now being matured into new agreements that are based on the great advantages this fab can offer to our customers, amongst them geographical alignment and expanded capacity. We look forward to continued collaboration with Vishay Siliconix for years to come.”
TowerJazz has a long term relationship with Vishay Siliconix, one of its largest customers, and has produced multiple product families for Vishay Siliconix over the last eight years. TowerJazz continues to enhance its strong collaboration with Vishay Siliconix on several fronts, and as part of this latest collaboration, Vishay Siliconix will use multiple fabs and technologies from TowerJazz. During the past year, TowerJazz and Vishay Siliconix established an epitaxial (epi) growth center in order to support Super Junction technology. The epi center has already begun production and is expected to be fully equipped at the beginning of 2013.
“We are extremely pleased to expand our strategic relationship with a very large volume, long- term customer such as Vishay Siliconix,” said Dr. Itzhak Edrei, President of TowerJazz. “With the expansion of our foundry agreements, utilizing three out of our four fabs, it is clear that we are able to provide a complete solution from both technology and capacity aspects to our customers, while also utilizing our unique capability of being an onsite development partner for advanced platforms. We expect to reach hundreds of millions of dollars of revenues out of this expanded agreement. In addition it is well aligned to augment the TowerJazz and Micron volume manufacturing agreement following the acquisition of the Japanese fab last year, which as can be seen is now being matured into new agreements that are based on the great advantages this fab can offer to our customers, amongst them geographical alignment and expanded capacity. We look forward to continued collaboration with Vishay Siliconix for years to come.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments