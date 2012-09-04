FormFactor acquires MicroProbe

FormFactor, Inc. has signed a merger agreement with Astria Semiconductor Holdings, Inc., the parent company of MicroProbe, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FormFactor will acquire MicroProbe for $100 million in cash and $16.8 million in stock, subject to customary adjustments.

The merger is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the first half of FormFactor's fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2012.



Headquartered in California, MicroProbe generated $87.3 million in revenue in its fiscal year ended December 31, 2011, growing 46% year-over-year and delivering a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of approximately 20%. MicroProbe and its affiliated companies have approximately 360 employees worldwide.



"This merger is a transformational event for FormFactor and I look forward to working with Mike Slessor and the MicroProbe team to create the leading probe card company in the semiconductor industry," said Tom St. Dennis, CEO of FormFactor. "FormFactor and MicroProbe customers will benefit since the combined company will have the technology and resources to address semiconductor test requirements across the entire advanced probe card space."



"I'm very excited about the combination of MicroProbe and FormFactor," said Mike Slessor, Chief Executive Officer of MicroProbe. "This merger enables our world-class teams to accelerate innovation in wafer test across our customer base and provides compelling opportunities for our combined employees."



Post-closing, Mike Slessor will become a senior vice president and executive officer of the combined companies.