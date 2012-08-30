Intel quad-core 'ValleyView' on its way

Leaked Intel documents dated August 15 indicate that Intel's next-generation system-on-a-chip (SoC) will include a quad-core.

'Silvermont' coded Atom products will be offered as a part of Bay Trail platform, implemented as Systems on a Chip (SoC), writes CPUWorld. They will employ one of the four variations of the ValleyView named core.The SoCs are said to come with one, two and four CPU cores, with each CPU core having 512 KB L2 cache. Anticipated core frequencies for ValleyView chips range from 1.2 GHz to 2.4 GHz. The processors will support Intel 64, execute disable bit feature and virtualizaton, the report continues.The GPU will also sport four 7th generation graphics engines, increasing performance compared to the GPU on E600 series Atoms. The SoCs will also boast an integrated Imagination decode unit.ValleyView Atom CPUs will sport loads of other goodies too, such as either dual or single channel memory controller, support for up to 8 GB of DDR3L-1066 or 1333 memory, or LPDDR2-800, Intel HD or low-power audio, camera interface, image coprocessor, PCI-Express 2.0 interface,The chips are due in the second half of 2013, according to documents from Baidu website that CPUworld is citing.-----