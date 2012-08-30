Business | August 30, 2012
TTI acquires assets of NPCS Autotronics
TTI, Inc. an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, acquired the assets of NPCS Autotronics Co. Ltd. Based in Shanghai, China, NPCS Autotronics is a specialty distributor of connector products used in the transportation market segment. The company is an official distributor of Delphi Connection Systems.
“This is an exciting day for TTI; particularly so for TTI Asia. The acquisition of NPCS Autotronics represents an integral part of TTI’s Transportation Business Unit Strategy in Asia” said Gene Conahan, President TTI Europe and Asia, “I am very much looking forward to the value the NPCS core competencies will add to our transportation customers and suppliers in the region.”
Li-Wei Chen, Director of PRC Business/Deputy General Manager of NPCS Autotronics commented on the future, “Customer-centered, purpose-driven, pro-active service, this is our conviction at NPCS and the reason we have enjoyed a loyal customer base. I know TTI management shares this same conviction, so we are happy to join this team and offer the support and worldwide resources of TTI to the future progress of our customers.”
TTI will establish a new a branch in Shanghai which Chen will lead as branch manager. He will report to the Regional Vice President of TTI’s Greater China Region, Angus Cha.
Paul Andrews, TTI founder and Chief Executive Officer, on the acquisition, “I said earlier in the year that I anticipated some of our best days for TTI Asia were just ahead of us, today is one of those days. Today I say welcome to the connector system specialists of NPCS, we’re pleased to have you as part of the TTI and Berkshire Hathaway family.”
